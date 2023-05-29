Analysts Are Recommending QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) As A Buy Candidate

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) has seen 80552.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $610.30M, closed the last trade at $10.00 per share which meant it lost -$1.08 on the day or -9.75% during that session. The QSG stock price is -189.9% off its 52-week high price of $28.99 and 33.4% above the 52-week low of $6.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 32.14K shares.

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) trade information

Sporting -9.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the QSG stock price touched $10.00 or saw a rise of 65.51%. Year-to-date, QuantaSing Group Limited shares have moved -20.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) have changed -5.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 12370.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 3.03.

QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) estimates and forecasts

QSG Dividends

QuantaSing Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QuantaSing Group Limited having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 22630.0 shares worth more than $0.27 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 20803.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.25 million and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.