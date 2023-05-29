Analysts Are Recommending Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT) As A Buy Candidate

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) has seen 0.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.36M, closed the last trade at $0.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -8.23% during that session. The LYT stock price is -9127.45% off its 52-week high price of $47.06 and 1.96% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 66100.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 97.42K shares.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) trade information

Sporting -8.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the LYT stock price touched $0.51 or saw a rise of 15.0%. Year-to-date, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. shares have moved -9.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) have changed -41.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.51.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.49% over the past 6 months.

LYT Dividends

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 85.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.52% with a share float percentage of 3.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 40712.0 shares worth more than $25449.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 33000.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20628.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.