An In-Depth Look At The The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) Stock

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) has a beta value of -0.26 and has seen 83089.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.09M, closed the last trade at $1.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -5.56% during that session. The MICS stock price is -560.13% off its 52-week high price of $10.10 and 37.91% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 877.09K shares.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) trade information

Sporting -5.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the MICS stock price touched $1.53 or saw a rise of 14.04%. Year-to-date, The Singing Machine Company Inc. shares have moved -65.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) have changed 13.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 34000.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $111.00, which means that the shares' value could jump 98.62% from current levels.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -67.10% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.80% over the past 5 years.

MICS Dividends

The Singing Machine Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 12 and July 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 68.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.45% with a share float percentage of 39.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Singing Machine Company Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perritt Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Perritt Capital Management, Inc. held 3.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Quinn Opportunity Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 11738.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18312.0 and represent 0.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 82284.0 shares of worth $0.37 million while later fund manager owns 31084.0 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.