An In-Depth Look At The Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) Stock

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) has seen 71555.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.30M, closed the last trade at $0.64 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 10.34% during that session. The OCG stock price is -465.62% off its 52-week high price of $3.62 and 37.5% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 35410.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.77K shares.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) trade information

Sporting 10.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the OCG stock price touched $0.64 or saw a rise of 5.88%. Year-to-date, Oriental Culture Holding LTD shares have moved 27.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) have changed 30.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 29670.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 10.34% over the past 6 months.

OCG Dividends

Oriental Culture Holding LTD is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.13% with a share float percentage of 12.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oriental Culture Holding LTD having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Agricole S.A. with over 0.21 million shares worth more than $87819.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Credit Agricole S.A. held 0.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55052.0 and represent 0.62% of shares outstanding.