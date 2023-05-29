An In-Depth Look At NexImmune Inc. (NEXI)

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) has seen 0.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.59M, closed the last trade at $0.32 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 9.64% during that session. The NEXI stock price is -737.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.68 and 40.62% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 260.03K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $NexImmune, Inc.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) trade information

Sporting 9.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the NEXI stock price touched $0.32 or saw a rise of 40.74%. Year-to-date, NexImmune Inc. shares have moved 31.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) have changed -13.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -525.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -525.0% from current levels.

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NexImmune Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.00%, compared to 12.00% for the industry.

NEXI Dividends

NexImmune Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.20% with a share float percentage of 33.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NexImmune Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Slate Path Capital, LP with over 0.93 million shares worth more than $0.35 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Slate Path Capital, LP held 3.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the holding of over 0.8 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.3 million and represent 3.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.32% shares in the company for having 0.34 million shares of worth $83762.0 while later fund manager owns 97320.0 shares of worth $23658.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.