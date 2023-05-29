An In-Depth Look At Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 62436.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.42M, closed the last trade at $7.44 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 8.93% during that session. The BLPH stock price is -69.09% off its 52-week high price of $12.58 and 90.99% above the 52-week low of $0.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) trade information

Sporting 8.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the BLPH stock price touched $7.44 or saw a rise of 10.36%. Year-to-date, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 726.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) have changed -1.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -370.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -155.38% from current levels.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 629.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.27%, compared to 12.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.10% over the past 5 years.

BLPH Dividends

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.43% with a share float percentage of 46.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 0.93 million shares worth more than $7.34 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 8.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.9 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.11 million and represent 8.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.36% shares in the company for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.13 million while later fund manager owns 38218.0 shares of worth $68410.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.