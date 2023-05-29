Amesite Inc. (AMST) investors to reap big returns again

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) has seen 79177.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.29M, closed the last trade at $4.48 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The AMST stock price is -181.25% off its 52-week high price of $12.60 and 65.18% above the 52-week low of $1.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 374.00K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amesite Inc. (AMST) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the AMST stock price touched $4.48 or saw a rise of 22.36%. Year-to-date, Amesite Inc. shares have moved 113.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) have changed 0.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 94330.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40.80 while the price target rests at a high of $40.80. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -810.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -810.71% from current levels.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 69.70% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,445.20%.

AMST Dividends

Amesite Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.10% with a share float percentage of 6.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amesite Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Telemus Capital, LLC with over 33501.0 shares worth more than $87437.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Telemus Capital, LLC held 1.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 18211.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47530.0 and represent 0.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.81% shares in the company for having 20554.0 shares of worth $43188.0 while later fund manager owns 12130.0 shares of worth $25487.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.