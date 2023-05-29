Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -0.14% Stock Price Decline

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $774.89M, closed the last trade at $14.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.14% during that session. The AMAM stock price is -9.14% off its 52-week high price of $15.29 and 97.29% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) trade information

Sporting -0.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the AMAM stock price touched $14.01 or saw a rise of 8.37%. Year-to-date, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. shares have moved 517.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) have changed 45.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -78.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 57.17% from current levels.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2730.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -468.97%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.70%.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -14.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.70%.

AMAM Dividends

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.00% with a share float percentage of 94.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ambrx Biopharma Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Darwin Global Management, Ltd. with over 11.3 million shares worth more than $100.84 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Darwin Global Management, Ltd. held 29.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 8.5 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75.82 million and represent 22.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.53% shares in the company for having 1.36 million shares of worth $8.75 million while later fund manager owns 0.35 million shares of worth $2.28 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.92% of company’s outstanding stock.