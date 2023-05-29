Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) Gains 2.29%, Causing Bears To Win

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS) has seen 98431.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.32M, closed the last trade at $0.69 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 2.29% during that session. The ALPS stock price is -950.72% off its 52-week high price of $7.25 and 24.64% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 218.82K shares.

Sporting 2.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the ALPS stock price touched $0.69 or saw a rise of 2.35%. Year-to-date, Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. shares have moved -86.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS) have changed -12.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -87.09% over the past 6 months.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.58% with a share float percentage of 1.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc. with over 94400.0 shares worth more than $50032.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc. held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is IEQ Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 55284.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29300.0 and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.