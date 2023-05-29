Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 2.33% Rise

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 62112.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.09M, closed the last trade at $2.64 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.33% during that session. The ALIM stock price is -200.0% off its 52-week high price of $7.92 and 50.76% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 611.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) trade information

Sporting 2.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the ALIM stock price touched $2.64 or saw a rise of 7.37%. Year-to-date, Alimera Sciences Inc. shares have moved -2.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) have changed 37.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 24300.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -203.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -89.39% from current levels.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alimera Sciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 106.18%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 102.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.75 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $24 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $14.6 million and $13.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 35.20% for the current quarter and 76.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.10% over the past 5 years.

ALIM Dividends

Alimera Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.60% with a share float percentage of 35.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alimera Sciences Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.67 million shares worth more than $1.4 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 9.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Caligan Partners, LP, with the holding of over 0.48 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 million and represent 6.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.21% shares in the company for having 87148.0 shares of worth $0.24 million while later fund manager owns 53735.0 shares of worth $0.15 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.