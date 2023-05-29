Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 0.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.79M, closed the last trade at $0.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -8.52% during that session. The ACOR stock price is -110.17% off its 52-week high price of $1.24 and 55.93% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 873.21K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) trade information

Sporting -8.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the ACOR stock price touched $0.59 or saw a rise of 23.38%. Year-to-date, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -22.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) have changed 25.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1594.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1594.92% from current levels.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.63% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 65.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.00%.

ACOR Dividends

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.48% with a share float percentage of 19.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acorda Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP with over 1.8 million shares worth more than $1.06 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP held 7.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Davidson Kempner Partners, with the holding of over 1.8 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.06 million and represent 7.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.65% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 76706.0 shares of worth $58810.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.