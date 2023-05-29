A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX)

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) has seen 0.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.15B, closed the last trade at $6.47 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.41% during that session. The ECX stock price is -74.96% off its 52-week high price of $11.32 and 53.32% above the 52-week low of $3.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 124.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) trade information

Sporting 1.41% in the green in last session, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the ECX stock price touched $6.47 or saw a rise of 14.3%. Year-to-date, ECARX Holdings Inc. shares have moved -19.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) have changed 32.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $58.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $46.39 while the price target rests at a high of $70.23. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -985.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -617.0% from current levels.

ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ECARX Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 66.96%, compared to 19.50% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $111.58 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $131.72 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

ECX Dividends

ECARX Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.32% with a share float percentage of 0.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ECARX Holdings Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Altshuler Shaham Ltd with over 0.6 million shares worth more than $3.5 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Altshuler Shaham Ltd held 0.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 72806.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.43 million and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.