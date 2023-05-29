908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -2.36% Fall

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) has seen 0.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $300.08M, closed the last trade at $9.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -2.36% during that session. The MASS stock price is -185.4% off its 52-week high price of $26.00 and 37.54% above the 52-week low of $5.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 270.93K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) trade information

Sporting -2.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the MASS stock price touched $9.11 or saw a rise of 12.15%. Year-to-date, 908 Devices Inc. shares have moved 19.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) have changed 29.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -119.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -53.68% from current levels.

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 908 Devices Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.43%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -34.60% and -55.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.67 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

MASS Dividends

908 Devices Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.24% with a share float percentage of 94.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 908 Devices Inc. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 3.99 million shares worth more than $34.34 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 12.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eventide Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 2.23 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.18 million and represent 6.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 12.35% shares in the company for having 3.96 million shares of worth $34.03 million while later fund manager owns 2.23 million shares of worth $17.0 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 6.96% of company’s outstanding stock.