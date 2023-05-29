-9.76% Fall Drives Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 0.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.79M, closed the last trade at $1.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -9.76% during that session. The TPST stock price is -127.57% off its 52-week high price of $4.21 and 42.7% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 65870.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 246.86K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) trade information

Sporting -9.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the TPST stock price touched $1.85 or saw a rise of 18.86%. Year-to-date, Tempest Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 60.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) have changed 7.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 77910.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1791.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -332.43% from current levels.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (TPST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tempest Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.13%, compared to 13.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.20% and 16.70% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 60.50% over the past 5 years.

TPST Dividends

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 11 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.72% with a share float percentage of 72.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tempest Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EcoR1 Capital, LLC with over 1.03 million shares worth more than $2.39 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, EcoR1 Capital, LLC held 8.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rock Springs Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 0.82 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.91 million and represent 7.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.39% shares in the company for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.17 million while later fund manager owns 84814.0 shares of worth $97536.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.80% of company’s outstanding stock.