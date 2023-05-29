6.79 Gain Turns Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) has seen 77547.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.39M, closed the last trade at $1.73 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 6.79% during that session. The VINC stock price is -21.39% off its 52-week high price of $2.10 and 63.58% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 65440.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 60.27K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.6.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) trade information

Sporting 6.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the VINC stock price touched $1.73 or saw a rise of 10.82%. Year-to-date, Vincerx Pharma Inc. shares have moved 69.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) have changed 17.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -478.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -189.02% from current levels.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vincerx Pharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 143.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.30%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.80% and 27.50% for the next quarter.

VINC Dividends

Vincerx Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.57% with a share float percentage of 81.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vincerx Pharma Inc. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 2.06 million shares worth more than $2.15 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 9.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sage Rhino Capital LLC, with the holding of over 1.69 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.75 million and represent 7.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 0.33 million shares of worth $0.34 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $0.18 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.