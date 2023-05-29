-3.48% Fall Drives Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM) has seen 84802.0 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.59M, closed the last trade at $0.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.48% during that session. The MGAM stock price is -3670.91% off its 52-week high price of $20.74 and 7.27% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 304.49K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM) trade information

Sporting -3.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the MGAM stock price touched $0.55 or saw a rise of 23.72%. Year-to-date, Mobile Global Esports Inc. shares have moved -33.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM) have changed -15.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -172.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -172.73% from current levels.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -27.82% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

MGAM Dividends

Mobile Global Esports Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.70% with a share float percentage of 14.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mobile Global Esports Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Investments, LP with over 62952.0 shares worth more than $43122.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Two Sigma Investments, LP held 0.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 37045.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25375.0 and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.