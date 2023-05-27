Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL): Is It Possible To Be Down -48.61% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.82. The 52-week high for the YELL share is $8.51, that puts it down -559.69 from that peak though still a striking 2.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $67.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 801.78K shares over the past three months.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. YELL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.58.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.86%, and it has moved by -26.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.82%. The short interest in Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) is 5.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.33, which implies an increase of 61.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, YELL is trading at a discount of -287.6% off the target high and -93.8% off the low.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Yellow Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yellow Corporation (YELL) shares have gone down -58.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -609.52% against -6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -150.40% this quarter and then drop -677.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.25 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.23 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.90% and then drop by -9.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.70%. While earnings are projected to return 119.40% in 2023.

YELL Dividends

Yellow Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s Major holders

Yellow Corporation insiders own 3.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.88%, with the float percentage being 42.28%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.66 million shares (or 5.13% of all shares), a total value of $5.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.14 million shares, is of Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc.’s that is approximately 4.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yellow Corporation (YELL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.74 million, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $1.78 million.