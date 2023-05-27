Year-To-Date, ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) Price Has Decrease -79.11%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. The 52-week high for the ASPI share is $3.75, that puts it down -1036.36 from that peak though still a striking 15.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $12.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 357.79K shares over the past three months.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) trade information

ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) registered a -0.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.36% in intraday trading to $0.33 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.08%, and it has moved by -48.61% in 30 days. The short interest in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) is 203.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -127.20% in 2023.

ASPI Dividends

ASP Isotopes Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)’s Major holders

ASP Isotopes Inc. insiders own 49.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.13%, with the float percentage being 0.25%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.16 million shares (or 8.46% of all shares), a total value of $2.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28654.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $24464.0.