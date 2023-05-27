WKSP’s 12.60% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP)’s traded shares were 0.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.28% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the WKSP share is $3.41, that puts it down -23.1 from that peak though still a striking 65.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $46.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 78.84K shares over the past three months.

Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. WKSP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) trade information

Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) registered a -8.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.28% in intraday trading to $2.77 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.60%, and it has moved by 59.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.55%. The short interest in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) is 0.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 7.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, WKSP is trading at a discount of -8.3% off the target high and -8.3% off the low.

Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then drop -52.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4,600.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $600k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.6 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11k and $18k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5,354.50% and then jump by 8,788.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.20%. While earnings are projected to return -6.90% in 2023.

WKSP Dividends

Worksport Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP)’s Major holders

Worksport Ltd. insiders own 21.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.82%, with the float percentage being 8.66%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.67% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49627.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $71954.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 66892.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 29425.0, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $46785.0.