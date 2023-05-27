Will OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.20% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the OCFT share is $23.00, that puts it down -590.69 from that peak though still a striking -11.11% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.70. The company’s market capitalization is $128.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 71.11K shares over the past three months.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. OCFT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) trade information

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) registered a -11.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.20% in intraday trading to $3.33 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -31.06%, and it has moved by -33.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.33%. The short interest in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.39, which implies an increase of 93.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.70 and $56.68 respectively. As a result, OCFT is trading at a discount of -1602.1% off the target high and -851.95% off the low.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) shares have gone down -47.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 16.21% against 19.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.50% this quarter and then jump 45.30% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $140.94 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $148.2 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $157.53 million and $156.74 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.50% and then drop by -5.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.60%. While earnings are projected to return 31.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.19% per annum.

OCFT Dividends

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 15 and August 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s Major holders

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. insiders own 17.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.62%, with the float percentage being 6.78%. M&G Investment Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.31 million shares (or 3.37% of all shares), a total value of $4.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.16 million shares, is of Norges Bank Investment Management’s that is approximately 0.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) shares are Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF owns about 0.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $0.58 million.