Will Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.33% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the LANV share is $22.81, that puts it down -332.83 from that peak though still a striking 20.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.19. The company’s market capitalization is $710.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 196.11K shares over the past three months.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. LANV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) trade information

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) registered a 2.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.33% in intraday trading to $5.27 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.35%, and it has moved by 2.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.44%. The short interest in Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) is 97420.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.47, which implies an increase of 3.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.47 and $5.47 respectively. As a result, LANV is trading at a discount of -3.8% off the target high and -3.8% off the low.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $527.84 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -234.00% in 2023.

LANV Dividends

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV)’s Major holders

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited insiders own 6.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.07%, with the float percentage being 83.88%. Fosun International Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 85.05 million shares (or 64.94% of all shares), a total value of $458.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.92 million shares, is of Natixis’s that is approximately 6.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $42.69 million.