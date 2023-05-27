Will Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.95% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the EGIO share is $3.88, that puts it down -691.84 from that peak though still a striking 6.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $113.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 938.65K shares over the past three months.

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. EGIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) trade information

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) registered a -2.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.95% in intraday trading to $0.49 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.06%, and it has moved by -25.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.75%. The short interest in Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) is 3.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies an increase of 67.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, EGIO is trading at a discount of -308.16% off the target high and -104.08% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.60%. While earnings are projected to return -169.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

EGIO Dividends

Edgio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 30 and May 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)’s Major holders

Edgio Inc. insiders own 1.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.92%, with the float percentage being 72.11%. Granahan Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 193 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.52 million shares (or 4.30% of all shares), a total value of $7.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.46 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Edgio Inc. (EGIO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.08 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $3.79 million.