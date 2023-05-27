Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.63% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the FREE share is $7.38, that puts it down -158.04 from that peak though still a striking 26.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.09. The company’s market capitalization is $116.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 500.53K shares over the past three months.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. FREE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) trade information

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) registered a -8.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.63% in intraday trading to $2.86 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.54%, and it has moved by 21.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.38%. The short interest in Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) is 2.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.94, which implies an increase of 58.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, FREE is trading at a discount of -249.65% off the target high and -74.83% off the low.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Whole Earth Brands Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) shares have gone down -25.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.27% against 4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -400.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $136.22 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $139.82 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $133.5 million and $135.28 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.00% and then jump by 3.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 66.90% in 2023.

FREE Dividends

Whole Earth Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)’s Major holders