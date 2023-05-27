What Will Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Be Like After It Drops -4787.1% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO)’s traded shares were 0.63 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.67% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the TMPO share is $15.15, that puts it down -4787.1 from that peak though still a striking 25.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $6.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 922.28K shares over the past three months.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) trade information

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) registered a 16.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.67% in intraday trading to $0.31 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.56%, and it has moved by -17.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.86%. The short interest in Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) is 0.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 74.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.5 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -201.70% in 2023.

TMPO Dividends

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO)’s Major holders

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. insiders own 25.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.89%, with the float percentage being 64.52%. Point72 Private Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.35 million shares (or 17.40% of all shares), a total value of $4.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.81 million shares, is of Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P.’s that is approximately 2.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) shares are Firsthand Funds-Technology Opportunities Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Firsthand Funds-Technology Opportunities Fund owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15037.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $19397.0.