What To Expect Going Ahead For Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) Given Its -4.91 Percent Loss On Friday?

During the last session, Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.91% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the LFCR share is $11.95, that puts it down -50.5 from that peak though still a striking 80.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.52. The company’s market capitalization is $223.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.17 million shares over the past three months.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LFCR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company's earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) trade information

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) registered a -4.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.91% in intraday trading to $7.94 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 40.78%, and it has moved by 82.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.24%. The short interest in Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) is 1.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies a decrease of -32.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, LFCR is trading at a discount of -25.94% off the target high and 74.81% off the low.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lifecore Biomedical Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) shares have gone down -6.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -196.67% against 11.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -51.30%. While earnings are projected to return -560.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

LFCR Dividends

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR)’s Major holders

Lifecore Biomedical Inc. insiders own 0.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.79%, with the float percentage being 82.62%. Wynnefield Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 131 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.92 million shares (or 16.24% of all shares), a total value of $18.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.94 million shares, is of Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 9.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lifecore Biomedical Inc. (LFCR) shares are Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Heartland Value Fund owns about 1.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 2.48% of the stock, which is worth about $4.87 million.