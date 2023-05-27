What To Expect As 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) Delivers An -24.29% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s traded shares were 0.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.09% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the FDMT share is $26.49, that puts it down -50.43 from that peak though still a striking 69.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.32. The company’s market capitalization is $709.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 566.34K shares over the past three months.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. FDMT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.79.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) trade information

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) registered a 1.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.09% in intraday trading to $17.61 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.44%, and it has moved by 6.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 140.57%. The short interest in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) is 2.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.43, which implies an increase of 54.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $63.00 respectively. As a result, FDMT is trading at a discount of -257.75% off the target high and -30.61% off the low.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) shares have gone down -24.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.52% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.20% this quarter and then jump 2.50% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $960k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $990k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $162k and $500k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 492.60% and then jump by 98.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.30%. While earnings are projected to return -29.20% in 2023, the next five years will return -9.50% per annum.

FDMT Dividends

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s Major holders

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 9.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.16%, with the float percentage being 95.49%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 158 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.01 million shares (or 12.05% of all shares), a total value of $70.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.94 million shares, is of Viking Global Investors, L.P.’s that is approximately 11.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $69.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.66 million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $11.62 million.