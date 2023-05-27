What Should You Do With Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)’s traded shares were 0.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.15% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the ATTO share is $13.99, that puts it down -858.22 from that peak though still a striking 47.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.77. The company’s market capitalization is $21.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 24.74K shares over the past three months.

Atento S.A. (ATTO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ATTO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.4.

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) trade information

Atento S.A. (ATTO) registered a 8.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.15% in intraday trading to $1.46 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 80.29%, and it has moved by -19.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.22%. The short interest in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) is 1580.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 63.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, ATTO is trading at a discount of -173.97% off the target high and -173.97% off the low.

Atento S.A. (ATTO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $400 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.39%. While earnings are projected to return -98.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

ATTO Dividends

Atento S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 12 and June 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)’s Major holders

Atento S.A. insiders own 10.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.67%, with the float percentage being 76.30%. HPS Investment Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.8 million shares (or 24.62% of all shares), a total value of $7.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.23 million shares, is of Farallon Capital Management Llc’s that is approximately 14.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.64 million.

Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Royce Micro Cap Trust owns about 11715.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49554.0 market value.