We Just Learned Something New! After Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM)’s 0.75% Gain This Week

During the last session, Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.83% or $1.18. The 52-week high for the OM share is $30.55, that puts it down -42.69 from that peak though still a striking 46.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.41. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 527.82K shares over the past three months.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. OM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.78.

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) trade information

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) registered a 5.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.83% in intraday trading to $21.41 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.75%, and it has moved by 23.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.46%. The short interest in Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) is 7.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.40, which implies an increase of 29.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, OM is trading at a discount of -49.46% off the target high and -26.11% off the low.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Outset Medical Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Outset Medical Inc. (OM) shares have gone up 7.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.48% against 10.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.20% this quarter and then jump 8.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.79 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.57 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.06 million and $27.76 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.80% and then jump by 35.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -16.90% in 2023.

OM Dividends

Outset Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s Major holders

Outset Medical Inc. insiders own 0.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.74%, with the float percentage being 107.57%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 233 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.3 million shares (or 14.82% of all shares), a total value of $134.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.94 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 10.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $90.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Outset Medical Inc. (OM) shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.49 million, or about 3.03% of the stock, which is worth about $38.45 million.