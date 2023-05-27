We Just Learned Something New About Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) This Week With Its -28.57% Loss

During the last session, Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.95% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the NCPL share is $11.25, that puts it down -703.57 from that peak though still a striking 40.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.83. The company’s market capitalization is $8.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 397.17K shares over the past three months.

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) trade information

Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) registered a -11.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.95% in intraday trading to $1.40 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -28.57%, and it has moved by 1.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.73%. The short interest in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) is 62880.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 53.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, NCPL is trading at a discount of -114.29% off the target high and -114.29% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.10%. While earnings are projected to return 42.90% in 2023.

NCPL Dividends

Netcapital Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL)’s Major holders

Netcapital Inc. insiders own 31.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.67%, with the float percentage being 35.91%. Bard Associates Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.28 million shares (or 43.60% of all shares), a total value of $1.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46755.0 shares, is of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s that is approximately 1.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $65456.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund owns about 4756.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6658.0 market value.