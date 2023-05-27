We Just Learned Something New About Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) This Week With Its 0.02% Gain

During the last session, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.89% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the MTNB share is $0.94, that puts it down -123.81 from that peak though still a striking 7.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $89.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 454.90K shares over the past three months.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) trade information

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) registered a 1.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.89% in intraday trading to $0.42 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.02%, and it has moved by -29.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.97%. The short interest in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) is 1.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.82 day(s) to cover.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) shares have gone down -39.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.00% against 13.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.20%. While earnings are projected to return 14.00% in 2023.

MTNB Dividends

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB)’s Major holders