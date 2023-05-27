Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG):The Stock Was Up 10.87 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.01% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the URG share is $1.50, that puts it down -63.04 from that peak though still a striking 10.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $246.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) registered a 1.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.01% in intraday trading to $0.92 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.25%, and it has moved by 2.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.25%. The short interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 9.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.55 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ur-Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shares have gone down -29.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.50% against 10.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 159,900.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $930k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.09 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 33.70% in 2023.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Ur-Energy Inc. insiders own 1.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.74%, with the float percentage being 41.42%. MMCAP International, Inc. SPC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 24.49 million shares (or 9.25% of all shares), a total value of $25.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.85 million shares, is of Alps Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 5.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $14.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) shares are Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Sprott Uranium Miners ETF owns about 10.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.0 million, or about 3.78% of the stock, which is worth about $10.6 million.