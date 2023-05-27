Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Inclined 32.18% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.44% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the UIS share is $14.62, that puts it down -248.93 from that peak though still a striking 27.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.05. The company’s market capitalization is $282.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.43 million shares over the past three months.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) trade information

Unisys Corporation (UIS) registered a 2.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.44% in intraday trading to $4.19 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.42%, and it has moved by 32.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.32%. The short interest in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) is 2.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.59 day(s) to cover.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -266.70% this quarter and then drop -900.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $463.17 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $442.07 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $515 million and $474.95 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.10% and then drop by -6.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.50%. While earnings are projected to return 76.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.00% per annum.

UIS Dividends

Unisys Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)’s Major holders

Unisys Corporation insiders own 3.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.89%, with the float percentage being 101.24%. Neuberger Berman Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 267 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.26 million shares (or 7.71% of all shares), a total value of $20.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.26 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $20.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Unisys Corporation (UIS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Value Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.09 million, or about 4.54% of the stock, which is worth about $15.37 million.