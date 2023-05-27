The Time To Buy EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) Is Now

During the last session, EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.21% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the EEIQ share is $3.63, that puts it down -35.45 from that peak though still a striking 70.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.80. The company’s market capitalization is $29.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 579.50K shares over the past three months.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) trade information

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) registered a 11.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.21% in intraday trading to $2.68 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 76.32%, and it has moved by 143.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.00%. The short interest in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) is 2970.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.50, which implies a decrease of -7.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, EEIQ is trading at a premium of 6.72% off the target high and 6.72% off the low.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EpicQuest Education Group International Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) shares have gone up 66.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.91% against 13.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.33 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.33 million by the end of Mar 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.34 million and $5.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.50% and then jump by 18.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -47.70%. While earnings are projected to return -378.50% in 2023.

EEIQ Dividends

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s Major holders

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited insiders own 69.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.02%, with the float percentage being 0.06%. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Feb 27, 2023, the company held over 1797.0 shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $2803.0 in shares.