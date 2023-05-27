The Time To Buy BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) Is Now

During the last session, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.23% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the BLRX share is $1.98, that puts it down -32.0 from that peak though still a striking 63.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $88.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 503.76K shares over the past three months.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. BLRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) registered a -3.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.23% in intraday trading to $1.50 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.74%, and it has moved by 39.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.97%. The short interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) is 1.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.67, which implies an increase of 84.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, BLRX is trading at a discount of -1166.67% off the target high and -166.67% off the low.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioLineRx Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) shares have gone up 117.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.00% against 13.60.

While earnings are projected to return 20.00% in 2023.

BLRX Dividends

BioLineRx Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

BioLineRx Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.89%, with the float percentage being 10.89%. Altium Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.28 million shares (or 3.70% of all shares), a total value of $2.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.26 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.23 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 32026.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19055.0 market value.