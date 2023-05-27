The Time Is Right To Purchase Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA)

During the last session, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.64% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the PBLA share is $65.20, that puts it down -19076.47 from that peak though still a striking 5.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.32. The company’s market capitalization is $5.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.89 million shares over the past three months.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PBLA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) registered a -6.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.64% in intraday trading to $0.34 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.58%, and it has moved by -36.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.44%. The short interest in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) is 0.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.17, which implies an increase of 94.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, PBLA is trading at a discount of -2841.18% off the target high and -341.18% off the low.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Panbela Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) shares have gone down -92.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 97.94% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 99.50% this quarter and then jump 97.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.20%. While earnings are projected to return -96.20% in 2023.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.08%, with the float percentage being 0.09%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.43 million shares (or 2.54% of all shares), a total value of $0.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.39 million shares, is of CVI Holdings, LLC’s that is approximately 2.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.17 million.