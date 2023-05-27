The LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) Stock Jumped 4.72% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.99% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the LITB share is $1.88, that puts it down -41.35 from that peak though still a striking 45.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.73. The company’s market capitalization is $159.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 63.79K shares over the past three months.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) trade information

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) registered a -6.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.99% in intraday trading to $1.33 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.67%, and it has moved by 4.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.71%. The short interest in LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) is 38920.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 55.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, LITB is trading at a discount of -125.56% off the target high and -125.56% off the low.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $78.49 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $77.08 million by the end of Sep 2017. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $65.65 million and $64.36 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.60% and then jump by 19.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.20%. While earnings are projected to return -531.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 45.00% per annum.

LITB Dividends

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 21 and June 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s Major holders

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. insiders own 9.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.56%, with the float percentage being 8.40%. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.39 million shares (or 4.76% of all shares), a total value of $8.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.06 million shares, is of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.31 million.