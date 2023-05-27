The $66.44 Is The Price At Which Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $66.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.20% or -$0.81. The 52-week high for the PRTA share is $79.65, that puts it down -19.88 from that peak though still a striking 68.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.06. The company’s market capitalization is $3.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 476.41K shares over the past three months.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. PRTA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) trade information

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) registered a -1.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.20% in intraday trading to $66.44 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.00%, and it has moved by 26.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 158.02%. The short interest in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) is 3.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $89.64, which implies an increase of 25.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $120.00 respectively. As a result, PRTA is trading at a discount of -80.61% off the target high and 9.69% off the low.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Prothena Corporation plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) shares have gone up 7.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -61.13% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -13.60% this quarter and then drop -12.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -73.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.52 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.52 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.31 million and $1.52 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 244.50% and then jump by 198.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.60%. While earnings are projected to return -278.70% in 2023, the next five years will return -0.60% per annum.

PRTA Dividends

Prothena Corporation plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s Major holders

Prothena Corporation plc insiders own 4.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.10%, with the float percentage being 99.81%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 288 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.58 million shares (or 21.96% of all shares), a total value of $769.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.76 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 12.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $449.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $103.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.23 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $81.64 million.