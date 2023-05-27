Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.45% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the TNYA share is $7.95, that puts it down -13.73 from that peak though still a striking 76.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.64. The company’s market capitalization is $458.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 655.82K shares over the past three months.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. TNYA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.5.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) trade information

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) registered a 1.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.45% in intraday trading to $6.99 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.03%, and it has moved by 43.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.09%. The short interest in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) is 2.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.33, which implies an increase of 67.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, TNYA is trading at a discount of -472.25% off the target high and -85.98% off the low.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) shares have gone up 186.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.26% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.50% this quarter and then jump 31.10% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 32.70% in 2023.

TNYA Dividends

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s Major holders

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 4.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.82%, with the float percentage being 91.54%. Column Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 107 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.4 million shares (or 14.06% of all shares), a total value of $26.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.08 million shares, is of Casdin Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 9.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $17.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 2.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.08 million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $6.39 million.