Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) Are Up 63.05%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.73% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the LAB share is $2.65, that puts it down -6.43 from that peak though still a striking 63.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $186.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 292.09K shares over the past three months.

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LAB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) trade information

Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) registered a -2.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.73% in intraday trading to $2.49 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.73%, and it has moved by 47.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.21%. The short interest in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) is 3.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 18.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 58.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, LAB is trading at a discount of -140.96% off the target high and -140.96% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.70%. While earnings are projected to return -210.60% in 2023.

LAB Dividends

Standard BioTools Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)’s Major holders

Standard BioTools Inc. insiders own 2.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.70%, with the float percentage being 66.17%. Caligan Partners, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.58 million shares (or 10.94% of all shares), a total value of $21.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.45 million shares, is of Indaba Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $18.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 3.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.65 million, or about 4.61% of the stock, which is worth about $9.08 million.