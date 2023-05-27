Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ: SLNA) Stock Dropped -45.72% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.08% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the SLNA share is $49.49, that puts it down -6244.87 from that peak though still a striking -10.26% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.86. The company’s market capitalization is $83.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 82.87K shares over the past three months.

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) trade information

Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) registered a -10.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.08% in intraday trading to $0.78 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.08%, and it has moved by -45.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.10%. The short interest in Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.11 day(s) to cover.

Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Selina Hospitality PLC has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) shares have gone down -80.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.91% against 17.10.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $49.22 million by the end of Mar 2023.

SLNA Dividends

Selina Hospitality PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA)’s Major holders

Selina Hospitality PLC insiders own 34.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.06%, with the float percentage being 1.60%. K2 Principal Fund, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 0.22% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $78590.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Selina Hospitality PLC (SLNA) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 60296.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46801.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5145.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $3993.0.