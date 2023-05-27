Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX)

During the last session, MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.97% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the MGNX share is $7.90, that puts it down -54.9 from that peak though still a striking 58.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.13. The company’s market capitalization is $318.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 501.20K shares over the past three months.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MGNX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) trade information

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) registered a -0.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.97% in intraday trading to $5.10 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.30%, and it has moved by -27.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.86%. The short interest in MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) is 4.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.38, which implies an increase of 58.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, MGNX is trading at a discount of -233.33% off the target high and -37.25% off the low.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MacroGenics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) shares have gone down -17.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 16.92% against 17.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.90% this quarter and then drop -42.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.48 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25.68 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $26.01 million and $41.73 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.60% and then drop by -38.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.10%. While earnings are projected to return 42.20% in 2023.

MGNX Dividends

MacroGenics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s Major holders

MacroGenics Inc. insiders own 2.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.19%, with the float percentage being 95.76%. Bellevue Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 193 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.61 million shares (or 15.54% of all shares), a total value of $68.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.0 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $43.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $12.14 million.