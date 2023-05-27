Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX)

During the last session, Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.76% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the CNTX share is $2.52, that puts it down -186.36 from that peak though still a striking 46.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.47. The company’s market capitalization is $12.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 116.43K shares over the past three months.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) trade information

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) registered a 4.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.76% in intraday trading to $0.88 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.59%, and it has moved by 51.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.87%. The short interest in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) is 99970.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.13 day(s) to cover.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Context Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) shares have gone down -34.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -35.48% against 13.60.

While earnings are projected to return -42.00% in 2023.

CNTX Dividends

Context Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s Major holders

Context Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 6.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.80%, with the float percentage being 25.55%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.57 million shares (or 3.59% of all shares), a total value of $0.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.18 million shares, is of swisspartners Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.66% of the stock, which is worth about $68955.0.