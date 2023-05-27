Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) Surged 21.86% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s traded shares were 0.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.00% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the QMCO share is $2.24, that puts it down -91.45 from that peak though still a striking 26.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.86. The company’s market capitalization is $120.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 154.14K shares over the past three months.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. QMCO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) trade information

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) registered a 17.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.00% in intraday trading to $1.17 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.50%, and it has moved by 21.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.77%. The short interest in Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) is 0.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.92, which implies an increase of 70.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.75 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, QMCO is trading at a discount of -412.82% off the target high and -135.04% off the low.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Quantum Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares have gone down -13.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.36% against 3.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $102.04 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $102.17 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $95.2 million and $97.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.20% and then jump by 5.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -50.40%. While earnings are projected to return 33.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

QMCO Dividends

Quantum Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s Major holders

Quantum Corporation insiders own 4.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.09%, with the float percentage being 65.20%. Neuberger Berman Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 15.73 million shares (or 42.58% of all shares), a total value of $18.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.25 million shares, is of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s that is approximately 27.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares are Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and 180 Degree Capital Corp. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd owns about 7.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 20.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.1 million, or about 8.40% of the stock, which is worth about $3.38 million.