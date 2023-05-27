ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Drops -123.84% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.69% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the PRQR share is $3.85, that puts it down -123.84 from that peak though still a striking 65.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.59. The company’s market capitalization is $128.26M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 862.54K shares over the past three months.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. PRQR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) registered a 2.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.69% in intraday trading to $1.72 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.78%, and it has moved by -21.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 173.79%. The short interest in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) is 1.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.64, which implies an increase of 52.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.84 and $5.52 respectively. As a result, PRQR is trading at a discount of -220.93% off the target high and -6.98% off the low.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares have gone up 27.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 73.96% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 503.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.31 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.33 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.04 million and $1.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.40% and then jump by 30.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.00%. While earnings are projected to return 5.30% in 2023.

PRQR Dividends

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. insiders own 19.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.18%, with the float percentage being 39.83%. Privium Fund Management B.V. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 60 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.34 million shares (or 6.61% of all shares), a total value of $11.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.63 million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 4.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund owns about 0.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 36293.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.