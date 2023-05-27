Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) Is Decrease -55.88%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.54% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the PIRS share is $2.12, that puts it down -182.67 from that peak though still a striking 4.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.72. The company’s market capitalization is $64.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 645.47K shares over the past three months.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. PIRS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) trade information

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) registered a -8.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.54% in intraday trading to $0.75 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.42%, and it has moved by -2.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.88%. The short interest in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) is 1.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 89.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, PIRS is trading at a discount of -833.33% off the target high and -833.33% off the low.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) shares have gone down -25.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -57.78% against 11.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.20%. While earnings are projected to return 36.70% in 2023.

PIRS Dividends

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s Major holders

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 9.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.36%, with the float percentage being 65.84%. Lynx1 Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 74 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.07 million shares (or 8.62% of all shares), a total value of $6.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.08 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 6.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.36 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $0.54 million.