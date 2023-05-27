P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.68% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the PIII share is $7.05, that puts it down -103.17 from that peak though still a striking 79.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $899.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 407.99K shares over the past three months.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. PIII has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.74.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) trade information

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) registered a -8.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.68% in intraday trading to $3.47 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.87%, and it has moved by 182.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.76%. The short interest in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) is 3.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 20.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 46.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, PIII is trading at a discount of -159.37% off the target high and -15.27% off the low.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that P3 Health Partners Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) shares have gone down -35.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -120.91% against 10.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -196.00% this quarter and then jump 96.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $302.08 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $303.58 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $273.54 million and $269.45 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.40% and then jump by 12.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -72.60% in 2023.

PIII Dividends

P3 Health Partners Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII)’s Major holders

P3 Health Partners Inc. insiders own 78.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.91%, with the float percentage being 284.89%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.66 million shares (or 6.02% of all shares), a total value of $23.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.68 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 5.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $19.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) shares are Columbia Acorn Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Columbia Acorn Fund owns about 2.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.03 million, or about 4.89% of the stock, which is worth about $7.05 million.