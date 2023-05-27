One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR)

During the last session, HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.30% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the HTCR share is $3.43, that puts it down -110.43 from that peak though still a striking 52.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.78. The company’s market capitalization is $33.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.99 million shares over the past three months.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) trade information

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) registered a -13.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.30% in intraday trading to $1.63 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 40.52%, and it has moved by 80.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.54%. The short interest in HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) is 46520.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 72.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, HTCR is trading at a discount of -268.1% off the target high and -268.1% off the low.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HeartCore Enterprises Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) shares have gone up 41.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 110.81% against 28.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 61.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.3 million by the end of Sep 2023.

HTCR Dividends

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR)’s Major holders

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. insiders own 77.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.25%, with the float percentage being 1.11%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 25503.0 shares (or 0.12% of all shares), a total value of $24610.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10500.0 shares, is of Kestra Advisory Services, LLC’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $10132.0.