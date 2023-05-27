Now Is The Time To Buy Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM)

During the last session, Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.11% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the COSM share is $38.75, that puts it down -1178.88 from that peak though still a striking 44.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.69. The company’s market capitalization is $31.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 588.53K shares over the past three months.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) registered a -4.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.11% in intraday trading to $3.03 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.17%, and it has moved by -15.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.67%. The short interest in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) is 0.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.86 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.50%. While earnings are projected to return -39.70% in 2023.

COSM Dividends

Cosmos Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders

Cosmos Health Inc. insiders own 16.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.34%, with the float percentage being 4.01%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.27 million shares (or 2.52% of all shares), a total value of $0.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 92318.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 3816.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11562.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1781.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $5396.0.