Now Is A Good Time To Buy Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS)

During the last session, Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. The company’s market capitalization is $30.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 586.68K shares over the past three months.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. MNTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) registered a 0.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.03% in intraday trading to $0.32 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.78%, and it has moved by -25.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.12%. The short interest in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) is 4.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.08, which implies an increase of 70.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.15 respectively. As a result, MNTS is trading at a discount of -259.37% off the target high and -212.5% off the low.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Momentus Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Momentus Inc. (MNTS) shares have gone down -73.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.65% against 8.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 635.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $630k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.13 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -163.20% in 2023.

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders

Momentus Inc. insiders own 5.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.08%, with the float percentage being 42.28%. Prime Movers Lab, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 25.47 million shares (or 26.80% of all shares), a total value of $14.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.93 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 6.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Momentus Inc. (MNTS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.07 million, or about 1.13% of the stock, which is worth about $0.88 million.