Now Is A Good Time To Buy Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM)

During the last session, Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.25% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the SWIM share is $11.02, that puts it down -187.73 from that peak though still a striking 44.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.12. The company’s market capitalization is $458.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 449.06K shares over the past three months.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. SWIM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) trade information

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) registered a -4.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.25% in intraday trading to $3.83 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.89%, and it has moved by 64.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.46%. The short interest in Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) is 1.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.12, which implies an increase of 7.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, SWIM is trading at a discount of -56.66% off the target high and 34.73% off the low.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Latham Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) shares have gone up 5.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 260.00% against 3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -47.60% this quarter and then drop -52.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $169.92 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $166.48 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $206.8 million and $189.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -17.80% and then drop by -12.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.80%. While earnings are projected to return 91.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 43.40% per annum.

SWIM Dividends

Latham Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s Major holders

Latham Group Inc. insiders own 8.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.52%, with the float percentage being 97.03%. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 189 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.15 million shares (or 5.36% of all shares), a total value of $23.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.94 million shares, is of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Value Fd owns about 1.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 million, or about 0.92% of the stock, which is worth about $4.03 million.